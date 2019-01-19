Sport

Zesco can see light

January 19, 2019
1 Min Read
ZESCO United midfielder John Ching’andu (left) in a tussle with Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe during a Confederation Cup play-off first leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola last Sunday. Zesco won 3-1. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
THE task at hand is simple – avoid defeat.
That is all Zesco United need to do under the floodlights of the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg tonight for them to make it to the group stage of the Confederation Cup.
Zesco, who were eliminated from the more prestigious CAF Champions League by Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe, go into tonight’s match with a 3-1 advantage over South African side Kaizer Chiefs…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

