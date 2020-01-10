Sport

Zesco call on Knights tonight

January 10, 2020
FLASHBACK: Zesco United coach George Lwandamina (right) looks on as midfielder Mwila Phiri tries to go past a Zamalek player during a Champions League Group A match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last month. PICTURE: ZESCO MEDIA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
BY THEIR standards, both Zamalek and Zesco United are struggling although it is the Zambian side which is in a more precarious situation going into tonight’s CAF Champions League Group A match at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
The Zambian champions are currently placed third with two points while Zamalek are second in the group, three points behind leaders Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants TP Mazembe, who play Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in the other group match tomorrow.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

