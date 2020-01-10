Zesco call on Knights tonight

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

BY THEIR standards, both Zamalek and Zesco United are struggling although it is the Zambian side which is in a more precarious situation going into tonight’s CAF Champions League Group A match at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The Zambian champions are currently placed third with two points while Zamalek are second in the group, three points behind leaders Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants TP Mazembe, who play Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in the other group match tomorrow.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/