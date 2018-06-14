Zesco, Buffaloes neck-and-neck

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 2 NKWAZI 0

THERE are very slim margins, it seems, that separate defending champions Zesco United from Green Buffaloes. The two protagonists posted victories yesterday as the league gravitated towards the half-way mark.

Only one point separates the sides, with Zesco on 39 points, one better than steely Buffaloes after yesterday’s Week 17 fixtures.

Zesco brought stubborn Nkwazi crashing back to earth with a comfortable victory in Ndola while Buffaloes barely accomplished the mission with a 1-0 win against Kabwe Warriors at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.