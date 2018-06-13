Zesco, Buffaloes look to soar

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

HAVING dropped two points each on Sunday, both Zesco United and Green Buffaloes will be hoping for better outings today in their respective Super Division matches.After Buffaloes managed a 1-all draw against New Monze Swallows in an early kick-off at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, a point earned towards the end of the match, it was thought that Zesco would take the initiative against Red Arrows to stretch their lead at the top.

But Arrows had other ideas and held on until towards the end when Zesco equalised through veteran Winston Kalengo in another 1-all draw match.