Zesco, Buffaloes chase victories

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AS THE champions face Lusaka Dynamos in the capital city today, coach Mumamba Numba has expressed concern over Zesco United’s recent inconsistency in their charge to defend the title.

All but two teams will be in action in the Super League with the marathon entering Week 15, two rounds before reaching the half-way mark.

At this stage of the campaign, trouble is looming for fancied teams like Zesco, Zanaco, and Nkana, who have struggled to be a consistent feature in the top four this season.

The teams will be looking to finish the first half of the league strong so as to have a better footing going into the final lap, where boys will be separated from men.

DYNAMOS v ZESCO

Woodlands Stadium will play host to Dynamos, who welcome Zesco at the back of the champions’ 2-1 loss to Power Dynamos on Sunday.

Dynamos broke their nine-match winless run last Saturday when they beat Indeni 3-0 but face a test from Zesco, who have been floppy lately.

Zesco only have one win in the last CLICK TO READ MORE

FOREST v BUFFALOES

Yet to recover from the 2-0 loss at the hands of Green Eagles two weeks ago, the leaders need to find a quick solution to avoid a fall from grace when they face Forest Rangers today.

Buffaloes had wowed everyone with their form at the start of the season but cracks have emerged in their team, leaving every team believing they can put them to the sword.

Last Saturday, they survived a scare against strugglers Prison Leopards playing to a 3-all draw. What do they have in stock today? CLICK TO READ MORE

POWER v KANSANSHI

Power have little time to celebrate their win against Zesco with coach Tenant Chembo bringing his Kansanshi Dynamos to Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

This game pits two teams with contrasting fortunes, with Power hoping to make it five wins out of five while Kansanshi are looking for CLICK TO READ MORE