Zesco beat Rangers, widen gap

MATHEWS KABAMBA and CECILIA ZULU, Kitwe

RANGERS 0 ZESCO 2

ZESCO United opened up a four-point lead at the summit of the Super Division after a win over struggling Nchanga Rangers in a Week 18 match in Chingola yesterday.Midfielder John Ching’andu put the champions in front after only two minutes into the match when he fired from the edge of the box.

Kenyan striker Jesse Were doubled the advantage for the visitors when he scored on 10 minutes.