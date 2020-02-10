Zesco back, Zanaco win in 5-goal thriller

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Shinde Stadium, Mufulira

WANDERERS 0 ZESCO 2

WITH the scores at half-time reading goalless, it looked like Zesco United’s bad run of form was continuing, but two goals in three minutes in the second half saw them walk away 2-0 winners over Mufulira Wanderers.

The win moved Zesco to 38 points, two below leaders Green Eagles, who beat Green Buffaloes 1-0 in Lusaka on Saturday. But Zesco have played a game less than Eagles.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/