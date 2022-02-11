Zesco await ERB signal over new tariffs

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZESCO Limited is waiting for the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to release findings of the cost of service study (COSS) report before submitting an application for new electricity tariffs. And senior manager – corporate affairs John Kunda said only two power generation units are fully operational and producing 300 megawatts (MW) out of 750MW at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station in Chikankata, which was commissioned last July by former President Edgar Lungu. The COSS is a mechanism used to determine total costs incurred by Zesco and independent power producers in generating and providing electricity to customers and the allocation of those costs to customer classes. The COSS report will also determine the load forecast and develop the system expansion plan to meet the future demand of electricity in an effective manner. Recently, ERB acting public relations manager Musonda Chibulu said the report has been finalised after a stakeholder review process and dissemination of the study findings will start soon. An upward adjustment of electricity tariffs is imminent following the announcement by Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane that there is no allocation for energy subsidies in the 2022 budget. Fuel prices have already been adjusted upwards. There have been concerns among households, industry and economic players that ERB may apply new tariffs later since the new budget has come into effect. In an interview on Wednesday, Dr Kunda said Zesco will use contents of the COSS as a