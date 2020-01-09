Zesco assures mines

CHIMWEMWE MWALE and NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

ZESCO has assured mines in the country that it has alternative ways of supplying electricity to them in an event that the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) withdraws its infrastructure.

Company strategy and corporate services director Patrick Mwila said the power utility will not sign a proposed contract with CEC because it is not in the interest of the nation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/