Zesco, Arrows in do or die encounters

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United and Red Arrows have a mammoth task of keeping Zambian football rolling in African club series.It is win or burst, both could be history as they face eSwatini rivals carrying contrasting results into the second leg.Zesco suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Royal Leopards in the Champions League preliminary round first leg at Mavuso Sports Centre in eSwatini to put their chances of advancing to the next stage in a tricky situation. Red Arrows enter Mavuso Stadium for the Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg encounter against Young Buffaloes carrying a slender 2-1 lead.Zanaco, on the other hand, are one foot in the next round after beating Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea 2-0.It is Zesco who have a lot of work to do and must score two unanswered goals to progress.The permutations look simple this afternoon for Zesco, who must simply win to avoid any

embarrassment of bowing out of the competition at this stage to lesser opposition like Leopards.But a team of Zesco's calibre must not worry much about scoring the goals to take them to the next stage and coach Mumamba Numba is confident his side will sail through to the next round. Numba, who is leading Zesco in continental football for the first time this season, has enough options to gun down Leopards."We have done our homework. We have worked on our finishing