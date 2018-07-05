Zesco 8 clear

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 2 BUILDCON 0

LEADERS Zesco United yesterday completed a double over Buildcon, whose coach Tenant Chembo was left disappointed after conceding two second-half goals.The victory pushed Zesco to 54 points, eight clear of second-placed Green Buffaloes.

“It was a tough game. Buildcon played well and we just used our experience to win. We needed the three points and local derbies are difficult. Tenant came from Zesco and we knew it was not going to be easy. He knows what we can do and we also know what he can do but thank God we got the three points,’’ Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/