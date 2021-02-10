Zero load-shedding to spur economy

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

WITH load-shedding now in the past, Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) is hopeful that the sector will thrive even amidst coronavirus challenges.

Countrywide load-shedding, which started in 2015, ended last week because of good rains received, which has enabled hydropower stations to operate at full capacity.

ZAM vice-president Chipego Chileshe said in an interview yesterday that consistent supply of energy has always been key to the manufacturing sector.

Ms Chileshe said load-shedding negatively affected ZAM’s competiveness and cost of production.

“We are hopeful that with load-shedding coming to an end, we can start working normally and increase productivity… hopefully this will make CLICK TO READ MORE