Zero COVID-19 cases as Chilufya urges Zambians to remain safe

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE country may be breathing a sigh of relief after registering no new cases of the deadly coronavirus three days in a row and having one more patient discharged after testing negative.

A total of 56 tests were conducted on contacts for those with the virus, and none tested positive.

On Saturday, two COVID-19 patients were discharged after they tested negative.

Giving an update on the pandemic yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the discharge of the third patient yesterday leaves those admitted with the virus to 35, two on the Copperbelt and