ZEMA moves in to curb mercury emissions

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has developed a National Action Plan (NAP) to curb mercury emissions from artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) activities.

ZEMA has partnered with the United Nations Environment Programme to eliminate the use of mercury by ASGM.

Director general John Msimuko said ASGM should desist from using mercury, which is harmful to the environment and human health.

Mr Msimuko said this yesterday in a speech read on his behalf by director – planning, information and research Maxwell Nkoya during the validation workshop.

"As a party to the Minamata Convention, Zambia has a duty to fulfil the obligation stipulated under Article 6 and Annex C, which provides interventions like to mitigate and control anthropogenic emissions of mercury and