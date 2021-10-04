ZEMA gives Sezic Resources coal mining signal

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has approved the environmental and social impact statement (EIS) and resettlement action plan (RAP) for Sezic Resources Limited small-scale coal mining in Sinazongwe, Southern Province.

The project will have an output of 233,711 metric tonnes of coal in the mine’s lifespan of 15 years and the company will invest US$1 million.

ZEMA acting director general Simon Mwansa said in a letter dated September 17, 2021 to Sezic Resources country director Davis Musongo that the project has been approved with conditions.

“The firm submitted to ZEMA the EIS and RAP on June 30, 2021 for consideration in accordance with the requirements of the Environmental Management Act as read together with the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations Statutory Instrument number 28 of 1997,” Mr Mwansa said.

He said ZEMA has since reviewed and approved the EIS and RAP but with conditions.

Mr Mwansa said approval was based on information provided by the firm and