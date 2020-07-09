ZEHEST tells tailors to dress locals

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

IMPORTATION of second-hand clothes should be discouraged by promoting home-tailored clothing that will boost the local textile industry.

Zambian Empowerment Hub for Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (ZEHEST) director Clarence Muzyamba said there is need for Zambians to start wearing local brands as opposed to depending on imported second-hand clothes.

Mr Muzyamba said in an interview on Tuesday that the country has tailors both in rural and urban areas who have capacity to supply the local market with garments.

"Through our entrepreneurship capacity building programmes, we are promoting skills in tailoring which are key in the