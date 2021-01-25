ZEDF sets aside $1.9m for non-traditional exporters

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Export Development Fund (ZEDF) has set aside US$1.9 million to improve access of non-traditional exporters to low-cost finance.

The fund was established in 2007 to operate a revolving finance facility that provides working capital to support pre- and post-shipment finance to non-traditional exporters.

ZEDF manager David Chewe said small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) have an opportunity to access the fund, which can help them start exporting and help the country earn foreign exchange.

"Zambia is land-linked and there are massive opportunities that exist for the country if we put our