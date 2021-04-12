ZDA, Technoserve partner to unlock potential

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

PUBLIC and private sector partnerships will be cardinal in accelerating enterprise development among micro, small and medium-scale entrepreneurs (MSMEs), smallholder farmers and cooperatives as Government aspires to integrate the segments into the mainstream economy, Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) director general Mukula Makasa has said.

Mr Makasa said MSMEs, smallholder farmers and cooperatives require support for them to actively participate in the economy, which is mainly skewed towards large foreign investments, and for the country to achieve the goals outlined in the Economic Recovery Programme (ERP).

President Edgar Lungu launched the ERP last December and Government has set a number of macroeconomic goals to reach financial and economic stability in the coming years. These include attaining real gross domestic product growth rate of above three percent by 2022, and reducing the fiscal deficit to no more than nine percent in 2021.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ZDA and Technoserve Zambia Limited on Friday, Mr Makasa said through the partnership, the two organisations will help to unlock potential of CLICK TO READ MORE