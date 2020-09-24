ZDA repositions itself

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has unveiled a new logo and strategic focus aimed at positioning itself to be more responsive to the economic dynamics and the country’s developmental needs.

Unveiling the new logo yesterday, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said ZDA has an overarching mandate of contributing to the economic development of the country through facilitating trade, investment and enterprise development.

“As the world evolves, it is imperative that government institutions re-strategise to make themselves more responsive in facilitating interventions that enable their economies to absorb internal and external shocks,” Mr Yaluma said.

He said since the liberalisation of the economy, Government through the private sector development reform programme undertook reform agenda aimed at, among others, improving policy, regulatory and institutional framework for enterprises, investment and CLICK TO READ MORE