ZDA, 3 Chinese firms pen SMEs growth deal

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three entities to facilitate for the establishment of a cross border e-commerce industrial park aimed at linking small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to international markets.

The three stakeholders are the Zambia China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (ZCCZ), Yiwu China Commodities City Overseas Investment Development Company (CCCI) and Belt and Road Joint Research Centre.

The agreement will facilitate for market linkages of products produced by SMEs to international buyers through an online portal.

Under the MoU, Zambia’s micro, small and medium enterprises, including outstanding students in colleges will also be sent for training in China to equip them with skills in e-commerce.

Other objectives is to optimise the usage of ZCCZ’s existing infrastructure to build the African boutique products by CLICK TO READ MORE