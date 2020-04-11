ZCTU demands food for quarantined drivers

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

TRUCK drivers quarantined for 14 days at various centres should be provided with food by their respective Governments and employers, the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has said.

Truck drivers entering the country at the various border points are being subjected to 14 days isolation to avert the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

ZCTU secretary general Cosmas Mukuka said the drivers should be given food rations as opposed to money to prevent them from interacting with