ZCSA refutes allowing Dangote substandard cement

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) has dispelled reports that it allowed substandard cement allegedly produced by Dangote Industries Limited to be sold on the market.

ZCSA communications officer Caroline Kalombe said cement is one of the products subjected to compulsory standards and it is against the law for any manufacturer to sell cement which threatens public health and safety, consumers’ welfare and environment.

Ms Kalombe said in a statement yesterday that this is contrary to some media reports that ZCSA allegedly allowed cement produced by Dangote Industries to CLICK TO READ MORE