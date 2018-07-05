ZCS chief commends Daily Mail

MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

ZAMBIA Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner Percy Chato has commended Zambia Daily Mail for being innovative and striving to make a mark in a competitive environment.

“I am impressed, and, beyond just knowing what the paper is able to do, we have learnt that the company is able to do other services such as printing of calendars and diaries,” he said.

Mr Chato said the commission is impressed with the calendars that Zambia Daily Mail made for them.

“We are impressed with the quality of the calendars that you made for us. We will be able to do more business with Zambia Daily Mail,” he said.

He said apart from the traditional way of selling newspapers, the company has also introduced the e-paper to CLICK TO READ MORE