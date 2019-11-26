ZCS boss grilled over meals

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

PRINCIPAL resident magistrate Greenwell Malumani says it is unacceptable that inmates at Mongu Correctional Facility are subjected to one meal per day.

Mr Malumani has since directed the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) officer-in-charge at the facility, Arnold Nanjaya, to ensure that the meals are increased to at least two times a day.

"This is inhuman and unacceptable. These people are still human despite them being here