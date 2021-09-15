ZCM thumbs up State mining policies

KABANDA CHULU, NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Chamber of Mines (ZCM) has urged Government to implement measures announced by President Hakainde Hichilema to enable the mining industry to deliver tangible growth benefits for businesses and host communities.

Opening the first session of the 13th National Assembly last Friday, President Hichilema said Government will introduce a stable mining tax regime necessary to increase investment in the sector.

Mr Hichilema also said Government will address the low levels of local participation and ownership, lack of transparency and accountability as well as inconsistent fiscal policy.

He said Government will offer appropriate incentives to promote additional exploration and encourage value addition.

Welcoming the development, ZCM chief executive officer Sokwani Chilembo said the industry is enthused by the seriousness of Government concerning the key role the mining sector will play to meet the vision and medium-term goals.

“The approach outlined will provide the right environment that is required to turn around the mining industry’s fortunes and CLICK TO READ MORE