ZCL to increase cargo handling capacity

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Dar es Salaam

ZAMBIA Cargo and Logistics Limited (ZCL) plans to expand to increase its capacity of handling cargo and this is anticipated increase business.

ZCL is a multi-million dollar international logistics company operating a regional and global business and is a wholly-owned state enterprise of the Zambian government, supervised by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

ZCL director and chief executive officer David Chimfwembe said the company, which plans to invest in its current operations in Tanzania and Zambia, intends to invest in additional handling equipment.

This will increase its capacity to handle existing cargo and anticipated business and build additional "covered warehouse space" to handle processed minerals such as copper and