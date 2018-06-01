ZCID needs support to facilitate dialogue

KELVIN CHONGO and SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

THE Pillars of Peace says there is need to support the efforts of the Zambia Centre for Inter-party Dialogue (ZCID) to help politicians resolve differences and live together in harmony.And former United Party for National Development (UPND) vice-president for politics Canisius Banda has said President Edgar Lungu’s decision to listen to those calling for the Church to be part of the dialogue process deserves commendation by all well-meaning Zambians.

Vice-chairperson Mwape Chilekwa said ZCID should be helped in its efforts to deal with national dialogue in a neutral manner as resolving the pending differences is key to having peace in the country.