ZCID meets Church on dialogue

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has met the three main church mother bodies to cement their participation in the impending national dialogue on enhancing political harmony.ZCID has also presented resolutions of the National Democracy Stakeholders Summit (NDSS) to the church mother bodies.

The three mother bodies that met the ZCID board on Monday are Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).