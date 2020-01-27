ZCF targets agro dealers

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) will engage agro dealers across the country to enhance financial access points especially in rural areas.

ZCF director general James Chirwa said the recently launched electronic-platform by the cooperative in partnership with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Zambia Limited will be used by the agro dealers to provide various services using the point of sale (POS) devices.

Mr Chirwa said the ZCF e-solution that has been integrated with the UBA prepaid card will help to facilitate flexibility for both the cooperative and institutions