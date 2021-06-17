ZCCM-IH ventures into lead, zinc production

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) will develop a mining project that is expected to produce 200,000 tonnes of lead and zinc per annum in Kapiri Mposhi. According to a Zambia Environmental Management Agency environmental impact assessment report submitted for review, the firm will develop the zinc and lead mining project to take advantage of high prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME). As at June 15, 2021, zinc fetched US$2,986.30 a tonne on LME. "The proposed lead and zinc mine located on large-scale exploration licence will be mechanised open-pit mining and beneficiation greenfield projects. "The proposed mining project will produce 200,000 tonnes per annum of lead and zinc ore grades of two percent lead and 2.4 percent zinc," the report states. It says 4,800 tonnes per annum of zinc concentrate and 4,000 tonnes of lead concentrate per annum will also be produced. The proposed production of waste rock dump is 200,000 tonnes per annum, with a proposed waste rock generation capacity of 48,000 tonnes per annum. The report states that support infrastructure will include