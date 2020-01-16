ZCCM-IH seeks flexing muscles

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZCCM-INVESTMENT Holding (IH) says it wants to increase its voice in decision-making by moving away from being a minority shareholder in companies it has stakes in.

ZCCM-IH chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata said the company, which has shareholding in 19 companies, including mining, energy, real estate and banking, has been increasing its stake to make it effectively participate in decisions that will spur its growth.

Mr Chipata said on Tuesday at a media briefing to announce the company’s financial results for 2019 that “we are moving away from being a minority shareholder and we are targeting to have 35 percent shares and above in the new portfolios CLICK TO READ MORE