ZCCM-IH posts $13 million dividends

MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

ZCCM-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) has declared a dividend of US$13 million to its shareholders.ZCCM-IH public relations manager Loisa Mbatha said in an interview at the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) that the positive posting comes after the company made a loss of K2.2 billion last quarter mainly due to poor performance of Ndola Lime Company Limited.

She said in the financial year which ends on March 31, ZCCM-IH recorded a profit after tax of 125 percent at group level, and 251 percent at company level.