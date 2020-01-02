ZCCM-IH partners with Aussie firm

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holdings (IH) has partnered with Instinct Energy Limited, an Australian company, to carry out exploration of coal bed methane (CBM) in Southern Province.

The investment holding company has also set aside K20 million for exploration of various minerals, oil and gas across the country.

ZCCM-IH chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that CBM, which is a form of natural gas found in coal deposits and CLICK TO READ MORE