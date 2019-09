ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

INCREASED investment in companies under the ZCCM-Investment Holding (IH) Group has boosted the holding’s financial portfolio, posting a profit of over K3 billion in assets.

The significant increase translates in a 30 percent growth, attributed to an increase in plant and equipment, investments in associate, inventories, trade and other receivables as well as held-to-maturity investment.