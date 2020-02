KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZCCM-INVESTMENT Holding (IH) has in the last three years declared dividends amounting to K170 million to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) becoming a top performer under the group.

IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba has since urged ZCCM-IH to remain consistent and live up to the standard it has set for itself over the years.