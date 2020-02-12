ZCCM-IH declares K9 million dividend

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZCCM-INVESTMENT Holdings (IH) has declared a dividend of K9.1 million to Government with Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu calling on other companies under the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group to pursue more aggressive reforms to enable them cease being a burden on the treasury.

Despite ZCCM-IH reducing its dividend to Government by over K14 million from the K23.3 declared in the 2018 financial year, the company has remained consistent, making the payment yesterday, the fourth in four years.

Dr Ng’andu said state-owned enterprises, particularly those whose performance is not satisfactory, should pursue aggressive reforms and strategies that will turn them to profitability.

During the 2018 financial year, only ZCCM-IH, Zambia National Building Society, Zambia Airports Corporation Limited, Tazama and