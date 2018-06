MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) will stage a three-nation tournament in August to prepare pugilists for the Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Games slated for Botswana.The AUSC Region Five Games are scheduled for in December in Gaborone.

ZBF general secretary Bright Chomba said in an interview yesterday that Zimbabwe and Malawi will send representation.