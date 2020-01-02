ZBF to host 5-nation tourney

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) will this month host a five-nation friendly tournament as part of preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers scheduled for Senegal next month.

ZBF general secretary Bright Chomba said in an interview from Chililabombwe that they have proposed to host five neighbouring countries for a 10-day training camp which will culminate into a friendly tournament.