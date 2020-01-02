Sport

ZBF to host 5-nation tourney

January 2, 2020
1 Min Read

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
THE Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) will this month host a five-nation friendly tournament as part of preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers scheduled for Senegal next month.
ZBF general secretary Bright Chomba said in an interview from Chililabombwe that they have proposed to host five neighbouring countries for a 10-day training camp which will culminate into a friendly tournament.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1