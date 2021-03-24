ZBF boss bans deputy for 6 months

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

WITH the elective annual general meeting coming up in two months’ time, internal wrangles within Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) have resurfaced with president Kennedy Mubita slapping a six-month suspension on his deputy, Dan Chiteule.

Chiteule succeeded Jack Mbewe in November 2019 after going through unopposed during an extraordinary meeting held in Kabwe.

Mbewe was expelled in February 2019.

“I have been suspended for attending a boxing tournament at Kalewa Barracks without clearance from the president,” Chiteule confirmed in an interview yesterday.

Chiteule was in attendance during the Copperbelt Boxing Association (COBA)-organised tournament in Ndola early this month.

His presence and that of his two boxers also landed the COBA executive in hot soup with the