ZB invests $2m in recycling business

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIAN Breweries has invested about US$2 million in the Manja Pamodzi initiative since 2016 in promoting the recycling business and creating employment for locals.

Currently, over 800 people have been empowered by collecting recyclable materials and selling to processing companies.

The people make over K5,000 each per month.

Zambian Breweries better world manager Eiaine Kafwimbi said the initiative started with two processes, which has increased to 13 companies in Lusaka Province.

Ms Kafwimbi said yesterday during the tour of two recycling aggregators in Garden and Chibolya townships with the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) that since inception, over 12,000 tonnes of recyclable waste have been collected.