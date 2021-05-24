ZB cassava out-grower scheme in motion

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN Breweries Plc has increased the number of farmers under its cassava out-grower scheme from 4,000 to 6,000 in a bid to promote value addition and industrialisation.

The out-grower scheme is being implemented in Northern, Luapula and Muchinga provinces.

Corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said the project is contributing to Government’s growth agenda in the agriculture sector.

“The out-grower schemes are progressing well. We have now developed three of them since 2016 when we only had one for barley and now we have cassava and sorghum,” Mr Sekele said in an interview recently.

“For cassava, we are talking about over 6,000 small-scale farmers who are registered with us and CLICK TO READ MORE