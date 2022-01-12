ZAVA boss wants bigger volley

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

UP AGAINST incumbent Hazel Kennedy and Zambia Amateur Swimming Union (ZASU) president Guy Phiri, Nakaonga Kakoma has put her case forward on why she is the best candidate for the vice-presidency of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ). The Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) president says having been involved in sports since 1986, it is about time she took on bigger responsibilities. Kakoma says her experience in sport both as a player and administrator makes her the most suitable person for the position of NOCZ vice-president. "We deserve the best for Zambia and if delegates give me their trust, unity and confidence, we will be stronger and we will finally be able to give sport the position it deserves in Zambia as a whole with all the diversity," she says. Kakoma, a mother of four who also boasts of over 30 years' experience in banking and finance, says her achievements speak for themselves going by the successes she has scored at ZAVA since taking over the top position in 2018. Voted as the Most Valuable Player in 1987, Kakoma joined the ZAVA administration in 2000 and served in various ranks before becoming president in 2018. "We will also encourage national federations to pursue sports development initiatives and organise education seminars to maximise the use of Olympic solidarity programmes," she says. "We also want to make all federations visible." Kakoma says she will