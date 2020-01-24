Zanji gets Social Media Villain Award

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

LOCAL television station Diamond TV last Saturday held its Personality of the Year Awards where it awarded the likes of Chiti Mwewa, Aunt Milly, Mutale Monde, popularly known as Nguzu, Ken Dumbo and Anita Zanji, who was bestowed with the Social Media Villain gong.

In all, there were eight categories available – Social Media Personality of the Year, Most Influential Social Media Personality, Most Influential Personality, Best Social Media Comedian, Most Fashionable Male Personality, Sports Personality of the Year and Most Influential Social Media Personality in addition to the Social Media Villain.

The awards, which were running for the first time, were intended for individuals who have made the biggest impact on local social media recently.