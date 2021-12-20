Zanaco, Zesco share spoils

ROBINSON KUNDA,Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

ZANACO 1 ZESCO 1

CHAMPIONS Zesco United and Zanaco continued with their average form this season and they settled for a 1-all draw in a Super League Week 17 match watched by a capacity crowd yesterday. A draw was a fair result considering that both teams created numerous scoring chances which they failed to convert. While Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu felt his team should have won the match, Zesco coach Mumamba Numba was satisfied with a point away from home. “I think we were more offensive than our colleagues in the first half and we were in the driving seat. I feel we could have won the game,” Kaindu said. Kaindu was, however, happy with the way his team defended despite conceding. “I’m very happy with our central defenders, they defended well, even the flair of the match I think we are slowly settling,” he said. Christopher Mhango put Zanaco in the lead, only for Samson Mkandawire to level. It was Zanaco’s third game in a role without a win. The game started on a fast note, with the hosts looking a more aggressive side in the early minutes, but it was Zesco who almost took the lead seven minutes from kick-off when Kenyan Jesse Were fired from CLICK TO READ MORE