‘Zanaco woes run deep’

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Kitwe, Lusaka

ZANACO’S poor form is not only worrying its supporters but their former players too. Former striker Lawrence Lubinda fears systems have gone down at the club and it is showing on the pitch.

Kelvin Kaindu’s men have been limping on all fronts, be it in the league or in the Confederation Cup where they stood little chance after the draw was made pitting them against all-Arab opposition.

Zanaco’s group stage campaign in the Confederation Cup has opened to the worst possible start, losing two games on the bounce, thereby limiting their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

The Bankers opened with a 1-0 away loss to record-holders Sfaxien in Tunisia and followed up with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Pyramids of Egypt at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday.

Lubinda, a league winner with Zanaco, said in an interview that the problems at the club are beyond the