Zanaco waives fees on digital banking solution

KALONDE NYATI, BENEDICT TEMBO

Lusaka

TO accelerate the use of digital platforms in the wake of COVID-19, Zanaco has waived fees on its digital banking solution.

And Zambia will benefit from the US$4.2 million coronavirus response fund from United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

Zanaco acting chief executive officer Lishala Situmbeko said the waiver is on the bank’s XAPAY solution, which is a cashless payment solution available on the mobile banking application.

XAPAY, however, has been free for customers making payments using the