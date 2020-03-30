Business

Zanaco waives fees on digital banking solution

March 30, 2020
KALONDE NYATI, BENEDICT TEMBO
Lusaka
TO accelerate the use of digital platforms in the wake of COVID-19, Zanaco has waived fees on its digital banking solution.
And Zambia will benefit from the US$4.2 million coronavirus response fund from United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.
Zanaco acting chief executive officer Lishala Situmbeko said the waiver is on the bank’s XAPAY solution, which is a cashless payment solution available on the mobile banking application.
XAPAY, however, has been free for customers making payments using the CLICK TO READ MORE

