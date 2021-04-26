Zanaco, UNZABECA embrace youth innovation

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZANACO and the University of Zambia Business and Economics Association (UNZABECA)-NyamukAfrica have launched a pre-accelerator programme to promote youth entrepreneurship through innovation.

Zanaco head of digital transformation Owen Malambo said the bank has partnered with several incubation programmes as part of its commitment to support innovation

“In fact this is the sixth incubation programme we have supported in the last year. For Zanaco, innovation is at the heart of what we do, and this is what has allowed us to score the many innovations,” he said at the launch of the UNZABECA-NyamukAfrica pre-accelerator programme launch on Friday.

