Zanaco tops on LuSE

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZANACO was a top performer last week after the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) opened the month at over K860,000 in turnover.

Of the total K863,444 overall turnover, about K300,000 was shared among nine companies that participated in 90 trades on the local bourse.

During the period under review, Zanaco posted the largest chunk of over K541,646, surpassing the previous week’s turnover of K191,283.

The rise in overall turnover for last week entails that the local bourse witnessed increased market activity.

"In the week ending November 6, a total of 1,774,693 shares were transacted in 90 trades. This is compared to a total of 129,187 shares transacted in