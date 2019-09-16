Sport

Zanaco sink Islanders in Confed Cup first round encounter

September 16, 2019
ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
BOLTON 1 ZANACO 2
ZANACO yesterday scored two vital away goals to beat Mauritian side Bolton City and put one foot in the Confederation Cup second round.
Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said scoring two goals in the Confederation Cup first round first leg has put his team in a strong position to remain in the competition.
"It is a good result on our part, especially that we were playing away and

