Zanaco seek to break Nkwazi hoodoo

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZANACO’S hopes of reclaiming the Super Division top slot today faces a familiar foe in Nkwazi, a team they have failed to beat since June 23, 2018.

At the weekend, Zanaco gave up leadership of the league when they drew against Green Eagles, allowing Zesco to leapfrog them after beating Forest Rangers in the Ndola derby on Sunday.

Today, the Bankers have a chance of returning to the summit albeit for a day as they wait for Zesco to take to the field against Lumwana tomorrow.

However, it is not that easy for Chris Kaunda’s men as history dictates that Nkwazi have been a pest for the seven-time league champions.

Since their last win over Nkwazi in 2018, Zanaco have gone on to record two stalemates and two defeats to Nkwazi, with the last match being a five-goal thriller.

